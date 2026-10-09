Sudarshan Venu and sister Lakshmi disagree over TVS family agreement
A major family dispute has broken out in the TVS business empire.
Sudarshan Venu and his sister Lakshmi are at odds over a family agreement: Sudarshan's side says it was about splitting up assets, while Lakshmi's side insists it only covered branding and competition rules.
Both are holding firm to their interpretations, making things tense.
TVS Motor ₹1.83L/cr, Sundaram Clayton ₹24,000cr
The value gap between the companies they might inherit is huge: TVS Motor is worth ₹1.83 lakh crore, while Sundaram Clayton is just ₹24,000 crore.
Sudarshan Venu became a beneficial owner in TVS Holdings in April 2025, but Lakshmi argues there hasn't been any official split; she believes both siblings still have equal rights.
After 18 months of back-and-forth, the issue could end up in court unless mediation helps them find common ground soon.