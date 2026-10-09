Sudarshan Venu and sister Lakshmi disagree over TVS family agreement

The value gap between the companies they might inherit is huge: TVS Motor is worth ₹1.83 lakh crore, while Sundaram Clayton is just ₹24,000 crore.

Sudarshan Venu became a beneficial owner in TVS Holdings in April 2025, but Lakshmi argues there hasn't been any official split; she believes both siblings still have equal rights.

After 18 months of back-and-forth, the issue could end up in court unless mediation helps them find common ground soon.