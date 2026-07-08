Sudarshan Venu gets ₹64.22cr FY26 pay, tops Rajiv Bajaj
Business
Sudarshan Venu, chairman and managing director of TVS Motor, just got a 46% salary hike for FY26, bringing his total package to ₹64.22 crore (up from ₹44 crore last year).
This move puts him ahead of industry rival Rajiv Bajaj from Bajaj Auto, whose pay saw only a tiny increase.
TVS Motor ₹47,270cr revenue, EV leader
TVS Motor had a standout year: revenue shot up 30% to ₹47,270 crore and profit after tax hit ₹3,615 crore.
The company sold 5.89 million vehicles (up 24%), grabbed more market share in India, and became the country's top electric two-wheeler maker with EV sales jumping by 35%.
They also boosted R and D spending to ₹1,254 crore to focus on EVs and new tech, showing they're all-in on innovation.