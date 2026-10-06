Sudhakar Ramakrishna named CDK Global President CEO; joins board
Business
Sudhakar Ramakrishna just stepped in as the new president and CEO of CDK Global. He is also joining its board.
He takes over from Brian MacDonald, who will retire and serve as a senior strategic advisor to Brookfield and CDK, providing continuity and ensuring a planned transition.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna to drive CDK growth
Ramakrishna brings serious experience from leading SolarWinds and holding top roles at Citrix and Polycom.
His arrival comes as CDK is supported by more than $500 million invested over several years to make it smarter and more connected.
With MacDonald still offering guidance, Ramakrishna is set to drive the next wave of growth for CDK by building on what is already working while pushing for new innovation.