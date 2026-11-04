Sugar prices up over ₹4/kg nationwide after 2025-26 shortfall

Sugar just got pricier across India: rates shot up by over ₹4 per kg in October, mainly because 2025-26 production fell short of earlier estimates and festive demand, crop damage, tighter global supplies and hoarding have added to the pressure.

Among big cities, Kolkata tops the charts at ₹65 per kg, with Delhi and Mumbai not far behind.

On average, sugar now sells for about ₹59.50 (retail) and ₹55.40 (wholesale) per kg nationwide.