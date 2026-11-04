Sugar prices up over ₹4/kg nationwide after 2025-26 shortfall
Sugar just got pricier across India: rates shot up by over ₹4 per kg in October, mainly because 2025-26 production fell short of earlier estimates and festive demand, crop damage, tighter global supplies and hoarding have added to the pressure.
Among big cities, Kolkata tops the charts at ₹65 per kg, with Delhi and Mumbai not far behind.
On average, sugar now sells for about ₹59.50 (retail) and ₹55.40 (wholesale) per kg nationwide.
Government sets stock limits, boosts imports
This sudden price hike is mostly due to 2025-26 production falling short of earlier estimates, more demand during festivals, crop damage, global supply issues, and some hoarding thrown in.
To keep things from spiraling further, the government has set stock limits for sellers, boosted imports, and started monitoring stocks more closely.
They even kicked off the crushing season early to get more sugar into stores faster.