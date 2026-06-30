Sukhjit Singh Pasricha stepping down as IndiGo HR chief
Business
Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, who has been IndiGo's chief HR officer for over eight years, is stepping down effective July 19, 2026.
In his resignation letter, he shared that he is moving on after reflecting on his career and personal goals.
IndiGo hires Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi
Pasricha is not the only one leaving: IndiGo has seen several top executives exit recently, including CEO Pieter Elbers earlier this year.
With more departures coming up and recent operational hiccups, the airline is bringing in Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi (currently group head of HR at InterGlobe) as the new HR chief to help steer things forward.