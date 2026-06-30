Sukhjit Singh Pasricha stepping down as IndiGo HR chief

IndiGo hires Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi

Pasricha is not the only one leaving: IndiGo has seen several top executives exit recently, including CEO Pieter Elbers earlier this year.

With more departures coming up and recent operational hiccups, the airline is bringing in Kanwal Jeet Singh Bakshi (currently group head of HR at InterGlobe) as the new HR chief to help steer things forward.