Sumit Jain resigns as Unacademy test-prep head before upGrad merger
Business
Sumit Jain, who led Unacademy's test-prep business, has resigned just as the company gears up for a big merger with upGrad Education.
He'll stick around as an advisor, but his CEO days are over.
The reported transaction amount of ₹2,055 crore, is now waiting for approval from the Competition Commission of India.
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