Sumit Jain resigns as Unacademy test-prep head before upGrad merger Business May 19, 2026

Sumit Jain, who led Unacademy's test-prep business, has resigned just as the company gears up for a big merger with upGrad Education.

He'll stick around as an advisor, but his CEO days are over.

The reported transaction amount of ₹2,055 crore, is now waiting for approval from the Competition Commission of India.