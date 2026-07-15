Sun Pharma cleared to sell generic semaglutide in South Africa
Business
Sun Pharma just got the go-ahead to sell its generic semaglutide injection in South Africa, making it the second country after India to approve it.
This once-weekly shot is aimed at adults struggling to control type 2 diabetes, and Sun Pharma says it will be launching soon.
Semaglutide offered in 2 pen strengths
Semaglutide will come as easy-to-use pens in two strengths (2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL), letting patients manage their diabetes with fewer hassles.
With diabetes cases rising fast in South Africa due to changing lifestyles, Sun Pharma's COO Aalok Shanghvi said it reflected the company's ability to develop complex and quality generic medicines for different markets.