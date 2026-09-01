Sun Pharma joins US MFN pricing deal announced by Trump

As part of the agreement, Sun Pharma will supply large amounts of key antibiotics (clindamycin and doxycycline) to SAPIR, the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve.

The company has also been recognized for its investment in the US market and gets a break on certain tariffs for its innovative products.

The US is Sun Pharma's largest market for innovative medicines, making up 27% of its global revenue, and it's focusing on expanding specialty medicines like those for skin and immune conditions.