Sun Pharma joins US MFN pricing deal announced by Trump
Sun Pharma just signed up for the US government's Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing deal, which means prescription drug prices in the US will match the lowest prices found in other developed countries.
Announced by President Trump, this move is part of a bigger push to make medicines more affordable, with 26 pharmaceutical manufacturers now on board, covering 89% of the branded drug market.
Sun Pharma supplies antibiotics to SAPIR
As part of the agreement, Sun Pharma will supply large amounts of key antibiotics (clindamycin and doxycycline) to SAPIR, the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve.
The company has also been recognized for its investment in the US market and gets a break on certain tariffs for its innovative products.
The US is Sun Pharma's largest market for innovative medicines, making up 27% of its global revenue, and it's focusing on expanding specialty medicines like those for skin and immune conditions.