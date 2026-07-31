Sun Pharma posts 27% June quarter net profit to ₹2,895cr
Business
Sun Pharma just posted a 27% jump in net profit for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹2,895 crore.
Revenue climbed 10.5% to ₹15,300 crore, thanks to strong demand for its high-margin medicines that treat chronic and complex conditions.
Sun Pharma specialty drugs 21.9% revenue
Specialty drugs, like those for skin diseases, cancer, and obesity, now make up 21.9% of Sun Pharma's revenue, with sales up 12.8%.
Growth was especially strong in India (up 16%), though US sales stayed flat.
To boost its global game, Sun Pharma is making headlines with an $11.75 billion deal to buy Organon & Co, one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian pharmaceutical company.