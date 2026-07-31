Sun Pharma posts 27% June quarter net profit to ₹2,895cr

Specialty drugs, like those for skin diseases, cancer, and obesity, now make up 21.9% of Sun Pharma's revenue, with sales up 12.8%.

Growth was especially strong in India (up 16%), though US sales stayed flat.

To boost its global game, Sun Pharma is making headlines with an $11.75 billion deal to buy Organon & Co, one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian pharmaceutical company.