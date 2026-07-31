Sun Pharma Q1 profit ₹2,895cr up 27% revenue up 10.1%
Business
Sun Pharma just posted a strong first quarter for 2026, with net profit up 27% to ₹2,895 crore.
Revenue hit ₹15,184 crore (up 10.1%), thanks to solid demand in India and a big push from their Global Innovative Medicines segment, which grew nearly 13%.
Sun Pharma India sales, semaglutide approvals
Sales in India led the charge, rising 16% and making up over one-third of total revenue.
US sales dipped almost 10% due to fewer generic drug sales, but gains in innovative products helped soften the blow.
Sun also scored approvals for its semaglutide in India, Brazil, and South Africa, a sign they're serious about complex medicines.
Plus, their upcoming Organon acquisition is on track for early 2027.