Sun Pharma set to buy Organon for $11.75bn, raise ₹10,000cr

Sun Pharma is gearing up to buy Organon for $11.75 billion and plans to raise ₹10,000 crore through bonds to help fund the deal.

The bonds come in two parts: ₹7,000 crore at 8.20% and ₹3,000 crore at 8.05%, both maturing in 2031.

Big players like SBI Pension Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund are expected to invest after the board greenlit up to ₹15,000 crore in debentures.