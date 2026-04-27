Sun Pharma to buy Organon for ₹1,175cr, India's 2nd-biggest buyout
Sun Pharma will acquire U.S.-based Organon & Co for ₹11.75 billion, making this the largest overseas pharma deal by an Indian company yet.
It's now the second-biggest international buyout by any Indian firm, right after Tata Steel's famous Corus acquisition in 2007.
Moves like this show how Indian businesses are stepping up their global game.
Indian firms' top overseas acquisitions
Tata Steel's $12 billion Corus deal still tops the list, but others aren't far behind: Bharti Airtel grabbed Zain Telecom's Africa business for $10.7 billion, and Hindalco picked up Novelis for $6 billion.
Tata Motors agreed to acquire Italy-based Iveco Group's commercial vehicle business (excluding defense), while Bharti Airtel acquired a 24.5% stake in BT Group for around $4 billion.
Clearly, Indian companies are making their presence felt across different industries worldwide.