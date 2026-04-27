Sun Pharma to buy Organon for ₹1,175cr, India's 2nd-biggest buyout Business Apr 27, 2026

Sun Pharma will acquire U.S.-based Organon & Co for ₹11.75 billion, making this the largest overseas pharma deal by an Indian company yet.

It's now the second-biggest international buyout by any Indian firm, right after Tata Steel's famous Corus acquisition in 2007.

Moves like this show how Indian businesses are stepping up their global game.