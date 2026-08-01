Sun Pharma withdraws eye drops across India citing safety concerns
Business
Sun Pharma is withdrawing several of its eye drop products across India over safety concerns.
Distributors have been told to stop selling and return affected batches, including Lotepred-5ML and Brinzotim Eye Drops 5ML BKC FREE.
The company says, "Patient safety remains our highest priority," and it has taken steps in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
Doctors urge patients seek medical advice
Doctors are urging anyone using these recalled drops not to panic or suddenly stop treatment on their own.
Instead, check with your eye doctor about safe alternatives so your care isn't interrupted.
Self-medicating or making sudden changes can be risky, so it's best to get professional advice if you're affected.