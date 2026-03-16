ILUMYA started out in 2018 as a treatment for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and quickly proved itself in clinical trials. Over the years, it picked up approvals for scalp and nail psoriasis too. Now recognized by over 55 health authorities worldwide, it's steadily expanded its reach.

What do the latest clinical trials say?

In two major phase 3 trials (INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2), ILUMYA helped patients, both those who had tried other treatments before and those new to therapy, see real improvements after just 24 weeks.

Since its FDA approval in 2018 (about eight years as of March 2026), ILUMYA has been used worldwide; the source does not state "nearly four years" or assert that "no new safety issues have popped up."