Sun TV shares fall 1.19% after actor Vijay sworn in
Sun TV Network's stock slipped 1.19% to ₹566.70 on Monday, right after popular actor-turned-politician Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister.
The market reacted quickly to the big political change: just last week, Sun TV shares took a bigger hit when election results hinted at a new government.
TVK ends DMK AIADMK dominance
Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now running the state with support from several allies, breaking nearly 60 years of DMK and AIADMK dominance.
Investors are watching closely since shifts like this can shake up local media and business, especially for companies like Sun TV that have strong ties to the region.
The next few weeks will show how much this new leadership really changes things for the industry and the markets.