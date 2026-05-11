Sun TV shares fall 1.19% after actor Vijay sworn in

TVK ends DMK AIADMK dominance

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is now running the state with support from several allies, breaking nearly 60 years of DMK and AIADMK dominance.

Investors are watching closely since shifts like this can shake up local media and business, especially for companies like Sun TV that have strong ties to the region.

The next few weeks will show how much this new leadership really changes things for the industry and the markets.