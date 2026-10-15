Sundaram Finance raises 1 to 3 year deposit rates now
Business
Sundaram Finance just bumped up its deposit interest rates, starting today.
If you're looking at a one-year deposit, the rate is now 7% per year for regular customers.
Two-year and three-year deposits also got a boost, now offering 7.25% and 7.5% per year, making these options more appealing if you want your money to work a bit harder.
Sundaram Finance boosts senior deposit rates
Senior citizens get an even better deal: one-year deposits now fetch 7.5%, two years get 7.75%, and three years go up to 8%.
Sundaram Finance already has a solid ₹6,088 crore in deposits, so this move is all about staying competitive and giving savers more reasons to stick around or join in.