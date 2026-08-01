Sundaram Home Finance raises FDs to 7.25%, 7.40% and 7.75%
Business
Sundaram Home Finance just bumped up its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, starting August 1, 2026.
Regular customers now get 7.25% for three-year FDs and 7.40% for four- or five-year options, a nice little boost.
If you're a senior citizen, you'll see an even better rate of 7.75% across all these tenures.
Trusts earn 7.50% on 3-5yr FDs
Trusts aren't left out. They now earn 7.50% on three-, four-, and five-year deposits after a similar hike.
The company's managing director, D Lakshminarayanan, shared, "We have always valued the faith and trust placed in us by the depositors."
With over 15,000 customers and a renewal rate above 75%, Sundaram Home Finance says deposits remain a key part of its growth story.