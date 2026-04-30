Sundram Fasteners reports 30% profit to 161cr as revenue rises

Sundram Fasteners posts record annual profits

For the full year, profits reached ₹593 crore on revenue of ₹6,368 crore, both all-time highs.

The company is rewarding shareholders with a total dividend of ₹8 per share for FY26 and is investing ₹404 crore into expanding capacity and new projects.

Managing Director Arathi Krishna highlighted growth in areas like wind energy and fresh global business wins.