Sundram Fasteners reports 30% profit to 161cr as revenue rises
Business
Sundram Fasteners just wrapped up a great quarter, with net profit jumping 30% to ₹161 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also climbed 12% to ₹1,720 crore, mainly because of higher demand and better efficiency.
Sundram Fasteners posts record annual profits
For the full year, profits reached ₹593 crore on revenue of ₹6,368 crore, both all-time highs.
The company is rewarding shareholders with a total dividend of ₹8 per share for FY26 and is investing ₹404 crore into expanding capacity and new projects.
Managing Director Arathi Krishna highlighted growth in areas like wind energy and fresh global business wins.