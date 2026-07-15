Sunil Agrawal appointed CFO at State Bank of India
Business
Sunil Agrawal is now the chief financial officer at State Bank of India (SBI), announced on July 15, 2026.
Before this, he was the chief financial officer at LIC and has spent 27 years navigating the world of finance and strategy.
Agrawal brings reporting and regulatory expertise
Agrawal brings serious skills in financial reporting, investor relations, and working with regulators, and he is a chartered accountant with a computer science background.
With his track record of collaborating with boards and stakeholders, SBI is hoping his leadership will boost its financial game even further.