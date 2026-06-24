Sunil Agrawal to resign as LIC CFO effective July 14
Business
Sunil Agrawal, the chief financial officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is stepping down after more than four years.
He'll officially leave on July 14, saying he's ready for new career adventures.
Agrawal was LIC's first-ever external hire for the chief financial officer role back in 2022.
Guided LIC IPO, pledged transition support
Agrawal helped guide LIC through its historic IPO. He served as CFO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance for over 12 years and had also worked at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
LIC thanked him for his contributions, and Agrawal expressed gratitude for his time at the company, promising to help make the transition smooth.