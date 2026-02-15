GST scam case: Bombay HC grants protection to Sunil Biyani

Sunil Biyani, the Non-Executive Director of Future Group, has been granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court . The order was passed in connection with a ₹1,200 crore Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) scam case. The court said that Biyani won't be arrested for a week from the date of intimation of such order.

Legal proceedings No order passed for Biyani's arrest Justice NR Borkar of the Bombay HC found that no order has been passed by the Central GST authority for Biyani's arrest. The ruling came after Biyani moved the High Court against a summons issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). The case pertains to a large-scale circular input tax credit and fake invoicing scheme with a total GST impact of over ₹200 crore.

Scam details Case involves ₹1,208.77cr in overseas transfers The DGGI's affidavit revealed that the case also involves ₹1,208.77 crore in overseas transfers. Of these, nearly ₹50 crore is an ineligible input tax credit and ₹217.57 crore is GST payable. Biyani was a director at Alphaneon Studioz and Pindflix Entertainment, where almost ₹664.70 crore of these remittances were allegedly sent to.

Advertisement