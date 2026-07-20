Sunil Kumar launches PickAdSpace to streamline outdoor advertising management
Business
PickAdSpace, launched by former Intel executive Sunil Kumar, is making outdoor advertising smarter and more transparent.
The platform lets users handle everything, from uploading ads and picking locations to budgeting and tracking results, all in one place, with real-time updates.
PickAdSpace offers pay-per-second pricing
PickAdSpace offers pay-per-second pricing and live reporting for flexible, cost-effective campaigns.
With more than 250 smart screens already active in Kerala, they're aiming for 1,000 across India as a long-term goal.
Plus, their new PickAdSpace Academy plans to help marketers and students get up to speed on programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.