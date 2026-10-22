Sunil Kumar to lead ONGC from December 7 2026

Kumar has been with ONGC since 1991, working his way up from Assistant Executive Engineer (Production) to executive director and Asset Manager of ONGC's Mehsana Asset.

He's known for leading big projects like the Vasistha and S1 deepwater development.

His promotion is seen as a move to keep things steady at ONGC and continue its growth with someone who really knows the company inside out.

His appointment carries a combined tenure of three years, with continuation on a contractual basis after his superannuation on December 31, 2028.