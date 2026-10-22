Sunil Kumar to lead ONGC from December 7 2026
Sunil Kumar has been named the next Chairman of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), stepping in from December 7, 2026, after Arun Kumar Singh's extension ends on December 6.
The decision was cleared by the government's top committee following a proposal from the Oil Ministry, based on the recommendation of the Search-cum-Selection Committee.
Sunil Kumar awarded 3-year ONGC term
Kumar has been with ONGC since 1991, working his way up from Assistant Executive Engineer (Production) to executive director and Asset Manager of ONGC's Mehsana Asset.
He's known for leading big projects like the Vasistha and S1 deepwater development.
His promotion is seen as a move to keep things steady at ONGC and continue its growth with someone who really knows the company inside out.
His appointment carries a combined tenure of three years, with continuation on a contractual basis after his superannuation on December 31, 2028.