Sunil Subramaniam: India defense exports to hit 60000-65000cr by 2030

Gulf countries spur private defense IPOs

Gulf countries are quickly becoming top buyers of Indian defense gear, especially drones and UAVs, as they deal with regional security issues.

Private startups are now playing a bigger role in the industry, driving innovation and attracting investment, so much so that Subramaniam predicts a wave of private defense IPOs in the next year or so.

This shift could mean less focus on old-school public sector firms and more excitement around emerging tech and fresh ideas.