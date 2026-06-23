Sunil Subramaniam: India defense exports to hit 60000-65000cr by 2030
India's defense exports are expected to hit ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 crore by 2030, well above the government's goal of ₹50,000 crore for FY2032.
Market expert Sunil Subramaniam thinks this could even happen as soon as 2028, thanks to private companies pushing forward with new drone and UAV tech.
Gulf countries spur private defense IPOs
Gulf countries are quickly becoming top buyers of Indian defense gear, especially drones and UAVs, as they deal with regional security issues.
Private startups are now playing a bigger role in the industry, driving innovation and attracting investment, so much so that Subramaniam predicts a wave of private defense IPOs in the next year or so.
This shift could mean less focus on old-school public sector firms and more excitement around emerging tech and fresh ideas.