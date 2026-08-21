Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment expected today after 105.81 times demand
Sunshine Pictures's IPO allotment is expected today, Friday, August 21, after seeing huge demand: subscriptions hit 105.81 times overall!
Bidding ran from August 18 to 20, with non-institutional investors leading the charge (197.04 times), followed by QIBs (123.52 times), and retail investors (56.60 times).
Basically, it was a hot ticket.
Check allotment on Bigshare Services
Want to see if you scored shares? Just head to the Bigshare Services website or check on NSE or BSE using your PAN, application number, or DP or client ID.
If you got lucky, shares will land in your demat account before the listing on August 25.
IPO priced ₹342-360 gray market ₹80
The IPO was priced at ₹342 to 360 per share and is showing a strong gray market premium of ₹80, hinting at a listing price around ₹440 per share.
That could mean nearly 22% gains right out of the gate for those who get allotted!