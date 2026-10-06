Sunstream Green Energy to invest ₹1,500cr in Chhattisgarh battery storage
Business
Sunstream Green Energy plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in renewable energy projects in Chhattisgarh with battery storage.
The announcement happened at the 2026 Singapore-India Network for Growth Forum, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was present for the formalization.
Sunstream rolling out 850MW solar projects
Sunstream is already rolling out 850 megawatts of solar projects in various states, including a 100-megawatt plant in Raighar, and is working with local partners to make green energy more reliable.
The state also scored other big wins at the Forum, like a proposed ₹41,750 crore AI-ready data center campus that could help supercharge both the economy and clean energy goals.