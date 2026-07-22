Super Micro stock jumps 25% after $60B orders, 17% outlook
Business
Super Micro Computer's stock shot up 25% on Wednesday, hitting $32 after the company announced over $60 billion in new orders for Q4 of fiscal 2026.
It also boosted its profit-margin outlook to as high as 17%, nearly doubling earlier estimates.
Super Micro plans $7B raise
The spike comes from massive demand for Super Micro's AI servers powered by NVIDIA chips.
Even though this quarter's revenue will be on the lower end of forecasts, these new deals lock in steady business for the future.
To keep up, Super Micro plans to raise $7 billion and ramp up production, showing it's serious about leading the fast-growing AI server market.