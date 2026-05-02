Fashion brand Superdry's co-founder convicted of rape

James Holder, the co-founder of popular fashion brand Superdry, has been convicted of rape. The incident took place after a night out in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, UK . A jury at Gloucester Crown Court found Holder guilty of one count of rape but acquitted him on a separate charge of assault by penetration stemming from the May 2022 incident.

Case details Accuser's testimony The accuser testified that after a night out in Cheltenham, Holder entered her taxi and went to her home without an invitation. She alleged he assaulted her after a brief nap. Despite her pleas for him to stop, she cried as he continued. Holder (54), a married father of two, denied the charges and claimed all sexual activity was consensual.

Legal proceedings Holder was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing The jury at Gloucester Crown Court acquitted Holder of assault by penetration but found him guilty of rape. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after his bail application was rejected by Recorder David Chidgey. The prosecution argued that the woman was more vulnerable due to her intoxication and that Holder continued even when she asked him to stop.

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