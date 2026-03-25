Supermicro is considering setting up a manufacturing unit in India
Supermicro, a server maker, is exploring the possibility of a manufacturing unit in India.
It is currently chatting with Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka about where to set up shop.
The main reason? There is a huge global demand for AI infrastructure right now, and Supermicro wants India to be part of that growth story.
The 'Make in India' initiative
Supermicro's revenue has shot up to $22 billion (as of June 2025), and it is aiming for at least $40 billion in fiscal 2026, thanks in part to NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra orders.
By building servers locally, it could make things faster and cheaper for clients like cloud providers.
Plus, this move fits perfectly with India's push for more homegrown tech manufacturing under "Make in India," making the country an even stronger alternative to China for global tech companies.