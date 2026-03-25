Supermicro is considering setting up a manufacturing unit in India

The 'Make in India' initiative

Supermicro's revenue has shot up to $22 billion (as of June 2025), and it is aiming for at least $40 billion in fiscal 2026, thanks in part to NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra orders.

By building servers locally, it could make things faster and cheaper for clients like cloud providers.

Plus, this move fits perfectly with India's push for more homegrown tech manufacturing under "Make in India," making the country an even stronger alternative to China for global tech companies.