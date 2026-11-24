Founded by Michael Mignano and led by former Coinbase executives Lincoln Murr (CEO) and John Peterson (CTO), Supertake is all about making investing easier for everyone.

Right now, it's in beta with a waitlist, but they're working with platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood and planning to expand to more brokerages over time.

CEO Murr says the goal is to make investing more accessible and intuitive for everyone.