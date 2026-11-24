Supertake raises $20 million seed to let users invest with AI
Supertake, a new startup using AI to help people invest, just raised $20 million in seed funding from big names like Adjacent, Coinbase Ventures, and Union Square Ventures.
The company's platform lets users turn their own market predictions into stock portfolios, making investing feel more personal and approachable.
Supertake beta with Coinbase and Robinhood
Founded by Michael Mignano and led by former Coinbase executives Lincoln Murr (CEO) and John Peterson (CTO), Supertake is all about making investing easier for everyone.
Right now, it's in beta with a waitlist, but they're working with platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood and planning to expand to more brokerages over time.
CEO Murr says the goal is to make investing more accessible and intuitive for everyone.