Supreme Court decision could return over $150 million to Indian exporters
Business
Big news for Indian exporters: over $150 million in US tariff refunds are potentially coming their way, all thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision that struck down certain trade tariffs.
If duties were paid between August 27, 2025 and February 6, 2026, you could be eligible for a refund.
Skydo, Intoglo help via CAPE portal
Skydo and Intoglo are handling the paperwork and helping exporters find out which shipments qualify.
With the new CAPE portal from US Customs, claiming refunds, and you don't even need a US bank account anymore.
As Sufal Roongta from Intoglo puts it, "For many mid to large exporters, this could mean recovering crores of rupees that can be reinvested directly into their business."
Expect your refund within 60 to 90 days once your claim is validated.