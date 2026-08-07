Supreme Court lets Delhi High Court continue $2.31bn Reliance hearing

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Delhi High Court to keep hearing a big-money case: the government is claiming $2.31 billion from Reliance Industries and partners over old offshore oil field contracts.

The main issue? Allegations that Reliance went over cost recovery limits and pocketed extra revenue.

The Supreme Court declined to interfere and allowed the Delhi High Court to continue hearing the appeal on merits, while keeping Reliance's maintainability objection open.