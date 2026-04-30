Supreme Court lets govt cut Vodafone Idea AGR dues ₹64,046cr

Vodafone Idea repayment schedule to FY41

The payment deadline has also been stretched out.

Starting FY32, Vodafone Idea will pay at least ₹100 crore each year for four years, with the rest split into six installments from FY36 to FY41.

This gives them almost a decade before major repayments kick in, huge for a company still fighting to stay afloat in India's tough telecom scene.