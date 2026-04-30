Supreme Court lets govt cut Vodafone Idea AGR dues ₹64,046cr
Business
Vodafone Idea just got some much-needed relief: the government has slashed its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by ₹23,649 crore.
Now, the company owes ₹64,046 crore instead of the earlier ₹87,695 crore, a move made possible after a Supreme Court ruling let the government revisit how these dues were calculated.
Vodafone Idea repayment schedule to FY41
The payment deadline has also been stretched out.
Starting FY32, Vodafone Idea will pay at least ₹100 crore each year for four years, with the rest split into six installments from FY36 to FY41.
This gives them almost a decade before major repayments kick in, huge for a company still fighting to stay afloat in India's tough telecom scene.