Supreme Court opens $166B for April 2025 tariff refunds April 27, 2026
Business
Big news for US businesses: starting April 27, 2026, you can apply to get back tariffs imposed in April 2025 under the Trump administration.
This comes after a Supreme Court decision in February 2026 (Feb. 20, 2026) declared those tariffs illegal, opening up the possibility of $166 billion in refunds for importers who file claims.
Importers must submit accurate paperwork
The refund rollout starts with recent payments, and you'll need to submit accurate paperwork: any mistakes could get your claim rejected.
US Customs and Border Protection will handle refunds in phases, aiming to pay approved claims within 60 to 90 days.
For now, refunds go straight to businesses, with no rule saying they have to pass savings on to customers.