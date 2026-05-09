Supreme Court refuses Anil Ambani arrest in bank loan fraud
Business
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to arrest Anil Ambani over alleged bank loan fraud by his group of companies.
The judges made it clear that it's up to the investigative agencies, not the courts, to decide on arrests and stressed the importance of a thorough investigation, especially when public money is involved.
Bagchi stresses evidence and witness protection
Justice Bagchi said gathering solid evidence and protecting witnesses matters more than just making high-profile arrests.
Even though the CBI called Ambani a "kingpin" in its charge sheet, his lawyer assured that Ambani will cooperate fully with investigators.