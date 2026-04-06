Supreme Court refuses stay on Adani's ₹14,543cr JAL takeover plan

Lenders backed Adani for about ₹6,000cr

Vedanta called out fair and transparent process, saying its improved bid didn't get a fair shot.

Lenders went with Adani's plan because it put nearly ₹6,000 crore in cash on the table right away and promised quicker payments.

With 93.8% creditor support and about 24% recovery on huge claims, the deal follows insolvency rules.

The court also said any big next steps need special approval going forward.