Supreme Court rules states may impose surcharges despite GST

The ruling mostly affects older cases where dealers had to pay more based on their turnover.

The judges leaned on earlier landmark decisions like Hoechst Pharmaceuticals and S Kodar, saying those principles still hold up.

Some questions about Punjab's old tax laws weren't settled yet and will be looked at separately by another bench.

Justice KV Viswanathan summed it up: S Kodar's logic is still solid as long as it fits the Constitution.