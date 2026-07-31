Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court RTI order on NSE
Business
The Supreme Court has hit pause on a Delhi High Court order that would have brought the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
This means, at least for now, you can't file RTIs to get information from NSE.
The court also put a hold on an older order that called stock exchanges "public authorities."
NSE opposes RTI citing operational disruption
NSE argued it isn't government-owned or funded, so it shouldn't be treated like a public body under RTI.
While earlier rulings said stock exchanges do public work and should be transparent, NSE says following RTI rules could mess with its daily operations, especially since it handles 30 million transactions every day.
The debate about transparency versus smooth functioning is far from over!