Supreme Court tells government to fix NCLT backlog of 30,600
Business
India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is seriously backed up, with nearly 30,600 cases pending before the NCLT as of March 2025.
Thanks to 11 vacant member posts and not enough resources, it now takes more than 700 days, almost two years, to sort out insolvency proceedings.
The Supreme Court just told the government to fix this fast.
Experts urge NCLT reform and staffing
Experts say just adding better infrastructure isn't enough: the NCLT really needs experienced people on board to clear the logjam.
Even with new tribunal reforms in place, these changes don't cover the NCLT yet, so calls for urgent reform are getting louder as unresolved cases keep piling up.