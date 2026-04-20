Supreme Court to rule on gaming firms' ₹1.44L/cr back taxes Business Apr 20, 2026

Big news for the online gaming world: the Supreme Court is about to decide whether gaming companies really owe over ₹1.44 lakh crore in back taxes for the period July 2017 to January 2025.

If the court says no, those huge tax bills could disappear, but if it sides with tax authorities, some companies might face serious financial trouble.