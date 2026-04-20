Supreme Court to rule on gaming firms' ₹1.44L/cr back taxes
Business
Big news for the online gaming world: the Supreme Court is about to decide whether gaming companies really owe over ₹1.44 lakh crore in back taxes for the period July 2017 to January 2025.
If the court says no, those huge tax bills could disappear, but if it sides with tax authorities, some companies might face serious financial trouble.
Supreme Court reviews proGA challenges
The court is also reviewing challenges to PROGA, a new law that bans money-based gaming.
Legal experts say if the verdict draws a line between skill and chance games, it could bring some relief for companies, maybe even change how these games are taxed going forward.