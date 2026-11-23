Supreme Court to rule on large shareholders challenging insolvency moves
A big Supreme Court decision is on the way that could shake up how shareholders are treated when a company goes insolvent.
Clarion Health Food LLP, holding a 63.64% stake in Goli Vada Pav Pvt Ltd, says it deserves a say in the process since its investment is at risk.
The court's verdict, reserved since October 8, will decide if large shareholders can actually challenge insolvency moves that might wipe out their equity.
Ruling could reshape IBC creditor-first approach
This ruling could seriously impact India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which usually puts creditors first and leaves shareholders with little power.
Recent cases, like one involving Gstaad Hotels, have kept shareholders mostly on the sidelines.
Experts have cautioned against expanding shareholders' role beyond raising genuine concerns, while others think limited rights are fair, especially if minority investors face unfair losses or shady deals.