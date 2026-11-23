A big Supreme Court decision is on the way that could shake up how shareholders are treated when a company goes insolvent.

Clarion Health Food LLP, holding a 63.64% stake in Goli Vada Pav Pvt Ltd, says it deserves a say in the process since its investment is at risk.

The court's verdict, reserved since October 8, will decide if large shareholders can actually challenge insolvency moves that might wipe out their equity.