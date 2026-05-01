Supreme Court upholds CCI order refusing probe into NSE co-location
Business
The Supreme Court has upheld the Competition Commission of India's order refusing a probe against the National Stock Exchange (NSE), saying there is no proof it gave special treatment to certain brokers through its colocation services.
The judges agreed with earlier rulings that found no evidence of unfair dominance or harm, so NSE is in the clear.
Regulators say colocation aids market efficiency
Colocation lets brokers put their servers right next to the exchange's, speeding up trades and improving price discovery.
Regulators such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said these services actually help keep markets efficient and liquid, and the appellate tribunal saw no signs of abuse or negative impact on investors.
This ruling puts an end to concerns about NSE's practices.