Supriya Lifescience stock rises to ₹940.50 after Q4 profit ₹74.23cr
Business
Supriya Lifescience's stock shot up nearly 17% to ₹940.50 on Friday, right after the company posted a strong Q4.
Its profit jumped 47% year-over-year to ₹74.23 crore, and revenue climbed 50%, thanks to solid demand for its medicines and steady growth in international markets.
Supriya Lifescience annual revenue almost 19%
For the full year, revenue rose almost 19% and profits were up, too, with anesthetics leading the way.
The company also launched new products for heart health and ADHD, while exports got a boost from deeper reach into regulated countries.
On top of that, it improved efficiency at its Lote facility and invested in new manufacturing lines, setting itself up for even more growth ahead.