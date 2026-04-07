Surat startup Rocket unveils Rocket 1.0 AI product strategy platform
Rocket, a Surat-based startup, just launched Rocket 1.0, an AI-powered platform designed to help teams craft solid product strategies.
It pulls together research, product development, and competitor insights in one place, making it easier to map out things like pricing and go-to-market plans.
Co-founder Vishal Virani says the goal is to guide real product decisions, not just churn out code.
Rocket 1.0 taps over 1,000 sources
Rocket 1.0 taps into more than 1,000 data sources (think Meta's ad library and Similarweb) to track what competitors are up to online.
Plans start at $25 a month for building applications, rise to $250 for strategy and research capabilities, and reach $350 for the full platform, including competitive intelligence.
After raising $15 million from big-name investors last September, Rocket has already grown to more than 1.5 million users across 180 countries.