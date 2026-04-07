Surat startup Rocket unveils Rocket 1.0 AI product strategy platform

Rocket 1.0 taps over 1,000 sources

Rocket 1.0 taps into more than 1,000 data sources (think Meta's ad library and Similarweb) to track what competitors are up to online.

Plans start at $25 a month for building applications, rise to $250 for strategy and research capabilities, and reach $350 for the full platform, including competitive intelligence.

After raising $15 million from big-name investors last September, Rocket has already grown to more than 1.5 million users across 180 countries.