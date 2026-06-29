Surat's Rocket near $40 to $50 million funding, valued $500 million

Rocket surpasses 400,000 users, $4.5 million revenue

Rocket started back in 2021 as a developer automation tool and has since reinvented itself as an AI-native app builder.

Now with over 400,000 users in 180 countries and $4.5 million in yearly revenue, it's catching serious investor attention.

This new funding, way up from its last $60 million valuation, will help Rocket level up its AI tech, expand its product lineup, and reach more users worldwide.

Investors seem pretty excited about where Rocket is headed in the fast-moving world of AI apps.