Surveillance tech firm Flock offers 'generous' buyouts to reduce workforce
What's the story
Flock Safety, a controversial surveillance technology firm, has announced a "generous" severance package for employees willing to leave voluntarily. The company's internal announcement described these packages as the "most generous" it has ever offered. According to WIRED, Flock expects a large number of its 1,500-strong workforce to be interested in these buyouts and plans to grant them to most who show interest.
Strategic move
Strategy to avoid layoffs
By offering voluntary departures, Flock hopes to part ways with employees who are disillusioned by the ongoing criticism of its license plate recognition technology.
Without these buyouts, the company would "almost certainly" have to consider layoffs.
This strategy comes after a series of controversies surrounding the misuse of its technology by police officers.
Controversies
Technology misused by police officers
The Washington Post reported 46 instances of police officers misusing Flock's technology, including stalking allegations.
In light of these incidents, Florida and Texas have both decided to stop using the start-up's tech.
An anti-surveillance advocacy group also found that 90 cities dropped Flock in August alone, a fourfold increase from July.
CEO's statement
Backlash's impact on Flock
Flock's CEO Garrett Langley recently spoke about the impact of the backlash on his company.
He told the All-In podcast that the "biggest damage" done by this controversy has been to "internal morale."
His statement highlights how external criticism can affect a company's internal environment and employee sentiment.