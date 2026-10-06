Survey finds AI misuse now top reputational risk for companies
Business
A new survey from the Global Risk Advisory Council says misusing AI is now seen as the top threat to a company's reputation, ranking even higher than issues like child safety or issues exposed by the US-Israel war on Iran.
More than 150 public affairs leaders took part, and the message is clear: companies need to act fast to win back public trust and keep their brands strong.
Council chair warns AI misuse risks
Council Chair Isabel Casillas Guzman points out that AI misuse brings serious legal and privacy headaches for businesses.
The survey also flagged risks like leaking sensitive information or making big strategic mistakes.
Misusing AI has been a top worry repeatedly since the first edition in April 2025, and supply chain issues were the leading risk in the July edition.