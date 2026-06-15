Survey finds drone adoption rising 55% in India's logistics, cleantech

NEPL survey: security and logistics cited

According to the NEPL survey of 1,000 industry professionals, drones are making supply chains faster and greener.

Security and logistics needs were the top reasons for using drones (38%), while another 27% pointed to demand for quick, sustainable deliveries.

Over half expect drone use to keep rising across fields like homeland security too and if you are curious about what is next, more than 200 companies from over 25 countries will be at expos in New Delhi later this month.