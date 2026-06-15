Survey finds drone adoption rising 55% in India's logistics, cleantech
Drones are about to become a much bigger deal in India's logistics and clean tech spaces; a new survey says adoption will jump 55% over the next three years.
With the logistics market itself expected to nearly double by 2033, this growth is being powered by digital upgrades, eco-friendly goals, and better infrastructure.
NEPL survey: security and logistics cited
According to the NEPL survey of 1,000 industry professionals, drones are making supply chains faster and greener.
Security and logistics needs were the top reasons for using drones (38%), while another 27% pointed to demand for quick, sustainable deliveries.
Over half expect drone use to keep rising across fields like homeland security too and if you are curious about what is next, more than 200 companies from over 25 countries will be at expos in New Delhi later this month.