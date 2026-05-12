Survey finds US workers overwhelmingly back unions for AI protections

US workers want AI monitoring transparency

Transparency is a big deal: 94% think bosses should tell them if they're being monitored by AI, but only 7% say their employers actually do.

When it comes to who they trust with these changes, unions come out on top, way ahead of political parties or employers.

As AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler put it, "These results make it clear: our Workers First Initiative on AI is not just a set of principles, but a mandate to deliver," as AI becomes more common.