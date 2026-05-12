Survey finds US workers overwhelmingly back unions for AI protections
A new survey shows US workers overwhelmingly support union-backed protections for AI and trust labor unions most to protect workers from AI.
Out of 1,588 people polled nationwide, nearly everyone said humans should stay involved in job decisions and that employers should be open about using AI.
US workers want AI monitoring transparency
Transparency is a big deal: 94% think bosses should tell them if they're being monitored by AI, but only 7% say their employers actually do.
When it comes to who they trust with these changes, unions come out on top, way ahead of political parties or employers.
As AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler put it, "These results make it clear: our Workers First Initiative on AI is not just a set of principles, but a mandate to deliver," as AI becomes more common.