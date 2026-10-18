Survey shows 69% of Indian tech professionals prefer multinational GCCs
Business
A new survey shows that 69% of Indian tech professionals would rather work at multinational global capability centers (GCCs) than at local IT or product companies.
The big draw? GCCs are a key factor in evaluations for hands-on experience with AI and clearly defined career paths: two things tech professionals really value right now.
Survey: AI training shortfall, unclear progression
According to the survey, 71% of respondents are eager for practical AI training, but only 29% actually get it from their current jobs.
Plus, 87% say having a clear path for career growth is a top priority when considering new roles.
Still, only 46% feel they have real clarity about their progression, so while GCCs are popular, there's still room for improvement in helping employees see where they're headed next.